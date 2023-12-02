A woodland rabbit cake deserves an award for being the cutest cake on the internet. I love the Calico Critters standing on it- I've never seen them used as cake toppers before. Besides being aesthetically pleasing, this cake also looks like it tastes delicious.

This beauty was created by Jiaxin's homecafe (@h0mec4fe). Watching the blue/green gel icing stream get poured onto the cake is so much fun to watch. I want to live on top of this cake.

The creators say they made it with matcha, lemon zest, cream cheese, honey with blue food dye, and rosemary.