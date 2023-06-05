Danny Elfman celebrates 70th birthday with madcap sacrifice

When Danny Elfman hit the big 7-0 recently, he celebrated by 'murdering' his birthday cake. He shared a video on Instagram showing himself, shirtless and jacked, gleefully plunging a knife into his cake.

The caption reads, "Yup. It actually happened. I turned fucking 70! Is this possible? It's so hard to believe. I don't feel it. Still do my traditional killing of the sacrificial cake as I've done for many years to appease the Birthday Gods! Two parties actually. First small family affair, second with the gang….with a total of six cakes! God help me I tried them all… and then I tried some more!"

Happy Birthday, Danny Elfman! Here's to many more years of music and mayhem!