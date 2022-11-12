Margaret Newman created a series of kitschy vegetable mannequins in 1946

Margaret Newman created these kitschy vegetable mannequins in 1946. I'd much rather see a fashion show with these characters modeling the clothes in place of humans. It would be extra cool to see a series of photographs showing the decomposition of the vegetable mannequins. They all have better fashion sense than I do!
Instagram:
"Margaret Newman, a well-known New York sculptress, has turned her talents to a new and original field. Using a vegetable garden as a source of color and supply, she has ventured into the field of women's fashions with amusing mannequins made wholly of fruits and vegetables.
With the help of celery, radishes, grapes, lemons, orange peelings, red and green peppers and carrots, she has created numerous vegetable fashion styles, four of which are shown on this page."