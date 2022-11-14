Twitter engineers say Musk doesn't know wtf he's talking about

Yesterday the gentleman who was forced to purchase Twitter at a vastly inflated price tweeted an apology for Twitter's slow performance:

"Btw, I'd like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries," tweeted Musk. "App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs [remote procedure calls] just to render a home timeline!"

Twitter software engineer Eric Frohnhoefer replied, "I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong."

I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong. https://t.co/sh30ZxpD0N — Eric Frohnhoefer @ 🏡 (@EricFrohnhoefer) November 13, 2022

Musk replied, "Then please correct me. What is the right number?"

Frohnhoefer said, "Zero. The apps don't make RPC calls."

Musk fired him.

He's fired — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2022

And software engineer Ben Leib, the tech lead for timelines infrastructure at Twitter, tweeted about Musk, "I can confidently say this man has no idea wtf he's talking about.