James Gunn is almost done with the new "DC Universe Bible"

Since the advent of the Marvel cinematic universe, several Hollywood studios have attempted to mimic Disney's superhero formula with little to no success. Although Universal's Dark Universe is probably the funniest example of a failed cinematic universe, DC comic's "extended universe" has to be the saddest. On paper, there's no reason DC should be struggling as much as they've been to get a coherent movie universe off the ground. Despite having literal decades of excellent comic book continuity, some of the most iconic and noteworthy comic characters, and a decent headstart, DC can't seem to put one foot in front of the other.

In the aftermath of the Warner Brothers and Discovery merger, James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed as the duo responsible for carrying DC's film brand to the promised land. In an effort to duplicate Marvel's long-term plans, Gunn and Safran are close to finishing their "DC bible" that will apparently provide them with ten years of content.