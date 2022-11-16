James Gunn is almost done with the new "DC Universe Bible"

Since the advent of the Marvel cinematic universe, several Hollywood studios have attempted to mimic Disney's superhero formula with little to no success. Although Universal's Dark Universe is probably the funniest example of a failed cinematic universe, DC comic's "extended universe" has to be the saddest. On paper, there's no reason DC should be struggling as much as they've been to get a coherent movie universe off the ground. Despite having literal decades of excellent comic book continuity, some of the most iconic and noteworthy comic characters, and a decent headstart, DC can't seem to put one foot in front of the other.
In the aftermath of the Warner Brothers and Discovery merger, James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed as the duo responsible for carrying DC's film brand to the promised land. In an effort to duplicate Marvel's long-term plans, Gunn and Safran are close to finishing their "DC bible" that will apparently provide them with ten years of content.
DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have nearly completed their "DC Universe Bible," according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
Zaslav confirmed that Gunn and Safran were "coming to close to the end" of drafting their roadmap for the cinematic universe's future during a discussion panel at the RBC 2022 Global TIMT Conference. He also hinted that the document will represent a more unified approach to the DCU's overarching continuity. "I think over the next few years, you're going to see a lot of growth and opportunity around DC, there's not going to be four Batmans," Zaslav said, seemingly referencing the Dark Knights played by Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson and Michael Keaton in recent and upcoming DC projects. "And so part of our strategy is [to] drive the hell out of DC, which James and Peter are going to do. I think they've thrilled the fans. I think they're going to thrill you over a period of time."