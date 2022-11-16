Smoothbrain launches fireworks in the middle of Tokyo's busiest pedestrian intersection

An imbecile ignited roman candle fireworks in the middle of the Shibuya Crossing, the world's busiest pedestrian intersection. Holding a firework in each hand, the moron paraded across the street as sparks and flaming projectiles flew above and toward the fleeing crowd. Two pedestrians were nearly hit by the fireballs.

From SoraNews 24:

These men narrowly avoided the high-speed flare, and it's amazing that nobody was injured during the incident, especially considering around 50 fireworks were discharged in total. Once the fireworks had finished, the man used a loudspeaker to shout incomprehensibly into the sky, although his attempts to be noticed seemed to go awry as the traffic simply continued, albeit at a slower and more cautious pace, around the man as he continued to stand in the middle of the road.

Eyewitnesses say they believe his shouts were expressing dissatisfaction with the world, and once he was arrested, he reportedly told police that he "wanted to stand out". Police say the man was a self-employed individual in his 30s, and they are continuing their investigations into the incident.