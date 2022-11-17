We're no stranger to lists that rank apples, but now there's a whole site devoted to ranking them. Red and Golden Delicious are appropriately low-ranked, as is the Granny Smith, longtime favorite of people who never eat any apple but. The worst apple, however, is the Newtown Pippin Apple Review, "Long Island's Sand-Filled Condom."
Apples ranked
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- apples
- lists
- ranks
Text-only news sites going strong in 2022
Grey One lists text-only, clutter-free news sites still available as of 2022, from NPR and CNN to tech-oriented aggregators such as The Brutalist Report. READ THE REST
Piracy info forms a "curated list of arrrrrrrrr!"
Awesome Piracy is a comprehensive directory of information, links and resources to sites that report, discuss and even—look away!—encourage acts of software piracy. Igglybuff and 100 or so others: Over the past couple of years, I've accumulated bookmarks, saved Reddit posts, and GitHub stars all related to piracy in some form or another. This list… READ THE REST
100 ways to "slightly improve your life without really trying"
The Guardian's "Saturday Magazine Team" offers 100 ways to slightly improve your life without really trying, perfect for those who knew not to burden themselves with New Year's resolutions or who have already blown theirs. 12. Sharpen your knives. READ THE REST
Meet one of the smartest keychains around
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There are so many products out there right now to try and keep you from losing your keys. Tile, Air Tags, you name it. There are also a ton of products… READ THE REST
Get access to Microsoft Office for only $40
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There are some tools in this world that are unbeatable. Try as they may, nothing really comes close to the OG. Every good thing has likely been imitated but never replicated.… READ THE REST
Get early Black Friday savings on this electric toothbrush — now 78% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you didn't quite ace your last dental exam, it might be time to step up your at-home oral hygiene routine. Walk into your next cleaning with confidence because this sonic toothbrush… READ THE REST