Apples ranked

Rob Beschizza
Image: PowerUp / shutterstock.com

We're no stranger to lists that rank apples, but now there's a whole site devoted to ranking them. Red and Golden Delicious are appropriately low-ranked, as is the Granny Smith, longtime favorite of people who never eat any apple but. The worst apple, however, is the Newtown Pippin Apple Review, "Long Island's Sand-Filled Condom."