Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti is the first all-Spanish album nominated as Grammy album of the year

Bad Bunny dominates the music game. At the time of writing, the Puerto Rican rap superstar has a sold-out world tour dwarfing those of his contemporaries and is one of the most streamed artists on the planet. He's even found the time to wrestle for WWE, perform a supporting role in 2022's Bullet Train, and star in a Spider-Man spin-off film for Sony. Bad Bunny is a global sensation.
One of Bad Bunny's primary accomplishments is how his success has elevated the profile of the Latin music genre. Although there are a host of popular acts in the field, Bad Bunny is far and away the leader of the wave and has helped the genre finally cross over in the States. Consequently, the Grammy's have given Bad Bunny a historic nod by nominating his chart-topping album Un Verano Sin Ti for album of the year, the first Spanish language album to receive the distinction.
Superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has earned two Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the album of the year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition.
His album is also up for a Grammy in the best música urbana album category, and "Moscow Mule," the lead song of the hit album, is up for best pop solo performance.
The album is Bad Bunny's sixth project in four years. "Un Verano Sin Ti" was released May 6.