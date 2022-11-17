Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti is the first all-Spanish album nominated as Grammy album of the year

Bad Bunny dominates the music game. At the time of writing, the Puerto Rican rap superstar has a sold-out world tour dwarfing those of his contemporaries and is one of the most streamed artists on the planet. He's even found the time to wrestle for WWE, perform a supporting role in 2022's Bullet Train, and star in a Spider-Man spin-off film for Sony. Bad Bunny is a global sensation.

One of Bad Bunny's primary accomplishments is how his success has elevated the profile of the Latin music genre. Although there are a host of popular acts in the field, Bad Bunny is far and away the leader of the wave and has helped the genre finally cross over in the States. Consequently, the Grammy's have given Bad Bunny a historic nod by nominating his chart-topping album Un Verano Sin Ti for album of the year, the first Spanish language album to receive the distinction.