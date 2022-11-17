We were this close to a Grand Theft Auto movie starring Eminem

After 8-Mile became a box office success in 2002, throngs of rap fans assumed Eminem would eventually take up a seasonal residence in the world of the film in conjunction with his more familiar address in rap music. In the immediate aftermath of 8-Mile, several rumors sprang up about projects that were tailored specifically for the rap superstar, but none of them materialized. Outside of a few cameo appearances in comedy films and rap documentaries, 8-Mile was basically Eminem's sole outing in the world of acting. However, had the dice rolled in a different direction, Em might have been the lead in a GTA film.

According to Hypebeast, we were super close to Eminem starring in a live-action adaptation of Grand Theft Auto until Rockstar games killed the deal. Considering that GTA V is the most profitable piece of media ever, it probably won't be long until we see a Grand Theft Auto movie sometime in the near future.