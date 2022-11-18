Pee-wee's Playhouse actor John Paragon laid to rest in a fitting urn, a "Jambi the Genie" Box

Long live Jambi. John Paragon, who passed in 2021, has been laid to his eternal rest. A small private service was held this week at Hollywood Forever Cemetery for the actor and comedian who, most famously, played "Jambi the Genie" in Pee-wee's Playhouse. His urn is a perfectly crafted depiction of the purple-and-gold Jambi Box.

Two of his classmates from his Groundlings days, Paul Reubens (Pee-wee Herman) and Casssandra Peterson (Elvira), came up with the urn's concept, John's sister Mary Paragon Roberts shared with Boing Boing. To grant their "wish," Roberts used crowdsourced funds raised in 2021 specifically for his interment. Peterson then gathered the dream team that built the urn: Tweeterhead's Chad Colebank, Jack Matthews, Chie Izuma, Aaron McNaught, and Queenie Black.

If you'd like pay your respects to the comic legend, you can find him at:

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6000 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Abbey Haven of Devotion, E-2 East wall, Niche D-3

screengrab: CBS/Pee-wee's Playhouse

Previously: Pee-wee's Playhouse "Jambi" actor John Paragon has died