Tesla bursts into flames on highway, leaving nothing but metal debris behind (photos)

Here's some great foreshadowing if the Elon Musk Twitter Story were made into a movie.

A couple and their dog were traveling on a Pennsylvania highway, headed to Massachusetts, when their Tesla started to smoke. They pulled over and jumped out of the car right before it caught fire and grew into a full-on blaze.

It took 12,000 gallons of water and two long hours — thanks to the "magic candle" effect of the lithium-ion battery, that kept reigniting — to put out the blaze, according to ABC27. In the end, the Tesla was gone, reduced to nothing but a heap of metal scraps.

Check out amazing photos of said scraps here.