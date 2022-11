In this Questing Beast video, Ben runs through Will Doyle's one page "Quintessential Dungeon" map and explains why he thinks it's the perfect dungeon to run as a starter adventure for newbies.

He also talks about why this dungeon mapping style is so great and conveys so much important and useful information at a glance.

You can get a copy of Will Doyle's map on his most excellent blog, Beholder Pie (which has many other lovely dungeons and maps).