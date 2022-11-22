Hasbro, makers of Dungeons & Dragons, in trouble, downgraded to a "sell"

In this Dungeon Craft video, Professor Dungeon Master reports on the recent news that Hasbro, now owners of Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, has taken a tumble in the market as Bank of America downgrades the toy company to a "sell."

There have been rumblings for a while now that the company may have overreached. Due to COVID and isolation, both MTG and D&D experienced significant market growth. But they may have ultimately overshot with too many product offerings as growth in the tabletop gaming industry has cooled somewhat and fears of a recession loom.

It probably also doesn't help that the announcement of One D&D clearly moving to a digital/online model has tabletop gamers, gaming stores, and other retailers jumpy.



On the news that Hasbro is also selling off eOne, its film and TV division, the Professor astutely points out that, if the upcoming D&D film was looking blockbuster-good, they'd likely hang on to it.