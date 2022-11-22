Titanic passenger's pocket watch sells for $100,000+

Postal clerk Oscar Scott Woody was a passenger of the RMS Titanic when it sunk on April 14, 1912. Woody didn't survive the shipwreck but his pocket watch was found and given to his wife. A century later, it just sold at auction for £98,000 (US$116,000). The watch stopped working when Woody entered the icy water but it still shows the correct time twice each day. Other items in the auction—hosted by Henry Aldrige & Sons in Devizes, England—included a first-class dining menu and a passenger list. From the BBC News:

The passenger list belonged to a gambler called George Brereton who went aboard transatlantic liners to try and earn money.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge told BBC Radio Wiltshire: "He's put stars next to the names of the wealthiest people.

"There's one in particular, Charles Hays, who owned the Grand Pacific Railroad in America; very wealthy chap.

"Brereton has written in block capitals below his name, 'MILLIONAIRE'.