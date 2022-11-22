Toy Story turns 27 today

It's hard to imagine a world without Pixar. For almost 30 years, Pixar has been the market leader in computer-generated animation. Although countless studios have sprung up in their wake- and have admittedly produced some amazing content- Pixar is still the gold standard for 3D cartoons. With one glance, even a new viewer can almost instantly assess the peerless quality of Pixar's animation, but what truly sets the studio apart is its commitment to crafting rich and emotionally fulfilling narratives. From Wall-E and Up to Coco and Soul, Pixar knows how to pull tears from the children in attendance as well as their adult chaperones.

On this day in 1995, Pixar's debut film Toy Story hit theaters and literally changed the shape of animation forever. In the video linked above, you can check out an in-depth look behind the scenes at how the Toy Story team constructed one of the most groundbreaking films of all time.