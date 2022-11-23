A Yahoo-style directory of contemporary blogs

ooh.directory is a nice old-fashioned web directory, like Yahoo! was in whichever month of 1994 or 1995 it grew to feature 852 sites. It specializes, however, in blogs: no brands, no newsletters, no reactionary nonsense. [via Hacker News]
Explore the categories, search blog details, flip through random blogs, or keep visiting the most recently-updated blogs to see who's talking about what right now. The site is run by Phil Gyford. If you have any questions, suggestions, or bug reports, feel free to email him.