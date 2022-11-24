Hey, it's the WKRP turkey drop!

I am thankful that my dogs are so well-behaved. I am thankful my parents survived the pandemic and my mother's cancer treatment. I am thankful for my daughter, who sleeps all day. I am thankful for my neighbors, who care for each other and our neighborhood. I am thankful for my business partners, who constantly work together to improve our lot. I am thankful for the beautiful set of friends I have somehow lucked into. I am beyond grateful there was no red wave, and I can remain somewhat hopeful for the future.

Image: screen grab