How well did the Scott Pilgrim film and game interpret the source material?

During the middle of the series' initial comic book run, it was abundantly clear that Bryan Lee O'Malley tapped into the Millennial zeitgeist with Scott Pilgrim. Every inch of Scott Pilgrim served as a nexus point of Millenial interest. Eschewing the traditional Western comic style, O'Malley employed manga influences in the character designs and format for the series paperbacks. The premise and content of the book were steeped in retro video game references galore. Scott Pilgrim struck a cultural nerve so expertly that the final volume of the comic was released almost simultaneously with its film adaptation.

It's been a decade since Scott Pilgrim vs. the World hit theaters, and the film has become something of a cult classic. However, was the film and its tie-in video game a solid adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's brilliant and topical comic? In the video linked above, the YouTuber Ovandal looks at the Scott Pilgrim franchise to analyze its movie and video game counterparts.