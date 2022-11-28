Reading Rainbow, remixed

Check out this hot, fresh, new reimagining of the "Reading Rainbow" theme, "In Your Imagination," starring your favorite book and reading advocate, LeVar Burton. I grew up with the old theme, which I loved ("Take a look, it's in a book, a Reading Rainbowwwww"), and I'm here to report that the Reading Rainbow Remix, "In Your Imagination," by John D. Boswell (also known as melodysheep) is just as catchy as the old one—"A book lets you zoom (zoom!) through time and space!"

While you're at it, check out the other PBS remixes – here's a Bob Ross "Happy Little Clouds" remix, and here's a Julia Child remix, "Keep on Cooking." They're all terrific! Thanks, melodysheep!