A woman who sold fake COVID-19 immunization cards gets three years in Federal prison

A naturopathic doctor who sold fake vaccine cards has been sentenced to three years in prison. In addition to forging documents, Juli A. Mazi also sold magic pellets that she claimed offered children lifetime immunity from COVID.

In a questionable move, Mazi attempted to defend herself with claims that her Native American descent precludes any prosecution by the United States after firing her lawyers. Ms. Mazi must turn herself in by January 6th, 2023.

AP: