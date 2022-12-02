Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy

Right-wing conspiracy theorist and oozing sore Alex Jones today filed for personal bankruptcy, his latest effort to escape more than $1.4bn in damages so far assessed against him by courts across the nation.
Connecticut attorney representing the families of Sandy Hook victims told CNN that Jones' personal bankruptcy filing "will not work."
"Like every other cowardly move Alex Jones has made, this bankruptcy will not work." attorney Christopher Mattei said in a statement to CNN. "The bankruptcy system does not protect anyone who engages in intentional and egregious attacks on others, as Mr. Jones did. The American judicial system will hold Alex Jones accountable, and we will never stop working to enforce the jury's verdict."