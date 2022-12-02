The Transformers franchise has finally reached the "Beast Wars" era in a new trailer



Transformers is very much an 80s property. Sure, the franchise found new life in the 2000s with Michael Bay's films, but those movies were designed to cash in on the nostalgia of adult fans raised in the 80s. For Millennial kids that were born at the tail end of the 80s and early 90s, the original version of Transformers was already an old show. Although there were countless attempts to revive the OG Transformers for 90s kids, no incarnation landed as well as the Beast Wars series. With the Beast Wars variant, Transformers fractured their fandom by creating a sect of fans that saw Beast Wars as their version of the franchise.

Now that kids reared in the 90s are adults, it's time for Hasbro and Paramount to cash in on the current wave of nostalgia with a Beast Wars-centric film. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.