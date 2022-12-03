Rubik's Cube creator reflects on toy's legacy

It's nice to take pleasure in simpler joys sometimes, and it doesn't get much simpler than Rubik's Cube, the delight of kids who want to show off how smart they are, overly competitive adults, and, for one year in the 80s, unsettling animated children.

Ernő Rubik, the creator of the toy, recently sat down ahead of its 50-year anniversary to discuss its impact and fame:

It doesn't take a detective to understand the Rubik's Cube's lasting appeal. It's simple, comes in a multitude of colors and themes, and can potentially be played with for hours on end. Even my own younger siblings are enamored with them- it's hard to imagine a future where it isn't around for another 50 years.