Passive-aggressive signage fits Texas perfectly

I grew up in Texas, okay? I can knock if it I so choose, and nothing from the Lone Star State seems quite as worthy of some light ribbing today as these absolutely ridiculous passive-aggressive signs adorning the aptly-named Moody Mansion. For a bit of context, the Moody Mansion is a tourist attraction in Galveston named after the family that used to own it, rather than a sardonic in-joke.

As far as I can tell, the signage is at least partly serious. At the very least, it's more entertaining than your standard 'do not touch' sign? In truth, the passive-aggressive wording is very Texas- what's more Southern than getting chewed out with a condescending smile by a grandma more than three times your age?