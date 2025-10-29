Hilarious and weird signs that will make you laugh on the Funny Signs subreddit

On the Funny Signs subreddit, there is no shortage of weird signs to giggle about. The sub is dedicated to signs of all kinds that are unusual or silly. I've spent over 20 minutes looking through the signs shared here and feeling deeply entertained.

Here are some highlights:

This sign at a checkout counter says "Please note: for an additional $4.95 we will provide a receipt that matches what you told your spouse you paid :)"

This sign on the side of the road simply shows a person standing and peeing, with the cross-out symbol over it, to make life harder for those with a full bladder and no restroom.

This sign is my favorite. It instructs people in a nice, very clean-looking public restroom to "PLEASE VOMIT HERE" with an arrow pointing into the sink. I'm not sure why this is a better option than the toilet, but at least the sign asks politely.

If you're in need of a great distraction, there are endless signs to laugh about on Funny Signs. Looking through this page is way more fun than doomscrolling on Instagram. If you have a funny sign photo, you can contribute it and share its joy with the world.



