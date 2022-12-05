Here are the "most sinful" cities in America

Sure, Las Vegas is "Sin City" but it's far from United States' only bastion of excess, anger and hatred, jealousy, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness. Based on 38 key indicators roughly across those seven domains—from crime data to alcohol consumption and adult entertainment offerings—WalletHub generated a list of the "Most Sinful Cities in America." Here are the top 12 and you can click the map below to see the others:
- 1. Las Vegas
- 2. St. Louis, MO
- 3. Philadelphia, PA
- 4. Houston, TX
- 5. Atlanta, GA
- 6. Los Angeles, CA
- 7. Denver, CO
- 8. Chicago, IL
- 9. Baton Rouge, LA
- 10. Phoeniz, AZ
- 11. Cleveland, OH
- 12. New Orleans, LA