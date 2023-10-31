What the path taken by Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman looks like now

Nick Carr is a movie location scout who maintains a blog with fascinating and extensively researched and photographed analyses of historical, notable, or cinematic sites. When Mark Frauenfelder hosted the podcast Gweek, which I occasionally co-hosted, I arranged an interview with Nick.

In 2014, Nick did a blog post in which he retraced the Tarrytown / Sleepy Hollow, NY path of Ichabod Crane as he fled the chasing Headless Horseman in Washington Irving's 1820 story, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." The link is here.

Nick was pleased to see that many of the landmarks in the surprisingly detailed and accurate description of the chase are still there, and he does a great job of photographing and Google-mapping the path, comparing it to historical maps and illustrations.

If the chase occurred today, Ichabod would have sped past a KeyBank and Citgo station, and he could have even stopped by an Enterprise Rent-a-Car mid-chase to switch his temperamental horse Gunpowder for a more reliable Toyota Corolla.