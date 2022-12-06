LegalEagle's 35-minute tear down of 'Established Titles' is excellent

LegalEagle explains Established Titles products as "NFTs for land." As you expected from the get-go, there is really no truth to the advertising. Share this video with people who are prone to misunderstanding things, like vloggers, or folks who weren't born lucky, like Laird Hamilton. You may save them undue embarrassment.

35-minutes is a lot to ask, but anyone confused about their admittance to the peerage needs the whole sledgehammer to the face. I think of these and the Star Registry as cute joke gifts. At least this one plants a tree.

Image: screen grab