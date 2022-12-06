TikTok video calls masturbation a 'demonic attack'

Thanks to a stitch by TikTok user DreamsNPoetry, we can watch a ridiculous video–entitled "Masturbation is a form of witchcraft," from a user called @thatjesusgeneration, but with much needed overlay text that reads "Hilarious—providing dangerous misinformation and guilt to young people."

The original video shows user @thatjesusgeneration rocking back and forth while ranting againt the evils of masturbation—she calls it a 'demonic attack,' and 'a form of witchcraft,' and says if you masturbate you're setting off a 'generational curse.' Oh boy.