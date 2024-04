This father and son recreate Indiana Jones' iconic boulder chase scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark.

It turns out they are a whole family of cosplayers, and they are amazing. Check out little Luke Skywalker being stalked by a wampa.

Here is another chase, this time with Russell from Up being chased by Kevin.

And a tiny little Dug!

