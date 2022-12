Clone Force 99 will be back on January 4th. This trailer hints that this season will delve deeply into how the Clones at large feel about the Empire and its rise… and that the Galaxy will only get darker.

The best clone of them all, Captain Rex, and fan favorite Wookie padawan Gunji are back. Gunji is wielding his wooden lightsaber. It will be heartbreaking if they show him die. Rex we know makes it to Endor.

Image: Screen grab