If you're a sucker for beautiful book art, check out this round-up and flip-through of some of the best-looking releases of 2022. It's on the Beautiful Books YouTube channel, so they know of what they speak.
A guide to some of the most beautiful books released in 2022
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- book art
- books
- holiday gift guide
- publishing
Cory Doctorow interviewed about cyberpunk and surveillance capitalism in The New Yorker
Our Boing Boing partner Cory Doctorow—activist and author of Chokepoint Capitalism, Attack Surface, and, of course, Little Brother, among other books—is interviewed in The New Yorker! The freewheeling and informative conversation with Christopher Byrd spans the "mediocre monopolists" of Big Tech, the salience of cyberpunk, the danger of pseudonymity, and his experience of Fingerspitzengefühl for… READ THE REST
Search for a book on this website to see where you can find it for the cheapest price
The site Pages on Pages allows you to search for a book to see where you can find it for the cheapest price. Browse through both new and used options to find textbooks, novels, comics, and more. I try to visit my local used book store in person when possible, but if you need something… READ THE REST
Cult of the Dead, an aptly-named book about the history of Christianity
The first half of this new book's title is fire (and brimstone, for the heretics). Cult of the Dead: A Brief History of Christianity, by Kyle Smith, recently published by the University of California Press, analyzes the cultural impact of martyrdom and death. "Though it promises eternal life, Christianity was forged in death. Christianity is… READ THE REST
The A-Frame e-bike by Bird is a commuter's dream, and it comes with free shipping
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Commuting is kind of the pits. There's no good way to sit in traffic or on an unsafe bus (and helicopters are out of the option, even if you're filthy rich.) If only there… READ THE REST
Stay cozy with a heated vest — now 67% off for only 24 hours!
It can feel unbearable to go outside when it's cold unless you have the proper gear to withstand chilly temperatures. Your average coat might not cut it unless you're willing to shell out hundreds for a down feather piece. Alternatively, a heated jacket can use electricity to keep you toasty, and all you need is a power… READ THE REST
Make holiday cooking less stressful with this knife sharpener, now $60 today only
Thanksgiving recently ended, but that doesn't mean kitchen items and stoves will receive a break. Over the next month, kitchens of all shapes and sizes will bustle with activity as people scurry to prepare holiday dishes. Of course, sweets like pies, cookies, and cakes will litter the list of holiday-gathering favorites. But more savory dishes… READ THE REST