This seems likely staged, but Mimes are so universally detested it could be real.
A mime fooling people in real-life situations
Watch Marcel Marceau, the legendary mime, in "The Mask Maker"
Marcel Marceau (1923-2007) was a French actor and mime. He was known for his stage persona "Bip the Clown". He called miming the "art of silence", and performed all over the world for over 60 years. In The Mask Maker (1959), you can see Marcel doing a classic mime performance. ' There is something so… READ THE REST
This is the art of pantomime. In church.
"Pantomime at church, in school, or on TV is another form of dramatic expression for anyone who wants to give deeper meaning to words and to thoughts." This is "The Art of Pantomime in Church" (Meriwether Contemporary Drama Service filmstrip FS-33, 1982). (r/ObscureMedia) READ THE REST
Marcel Marceau mimes the progression of human life, from birth to death, in 4 minutes
Ayun Halliday of Open Culture posted a 1965 film of Marcel Marceau's performance of Youth, Maturity, Old Age, and Death. The film above documents a 1965 performance of his most celebrated piece, Youth, Maturity, Old Age, and Death, given at 42, the exact midpoint of his life. In four abstract minutes, he progresses through the… READ THE REST
