Fan theory posits that Snowpiercer is a stealth sequel to Willy Wonka

I know, I know. It sounds like a stretch, but Youtuber Rhino Stew has put together an expansive and detailed fan theory—the core contention of which is that Bong Joon-ho's claustrophobic 2013 sci-fi adventure Snowpiercer is, in fact, set in the same world as the 1971 adaptation of Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

I went into it thinking it was unlikely at best, but as the video goes on, more and more of the questions I had were answered and put to rest. It may be hard not to imagine Oompa-Loompas operating the train every time I rewatch Snowpiercer from now on…