Things are looking up for Alzheimer's researchers, who presented hard data in a recent issue of Nature that usage of Viagra, a drug that is commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction, is "significantly associated with a 69% reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease." The researchers also found that sildenafil (the generic name of Viagra) can increase neuron growth and decrease a protein called tau in brain cells, which is associated with Alzheimer's disease. However, more research is needed to determine if sildenafil can actually be used to treat Alzheimer's disease.
Viagra lowers risk of Alzheimer's disease by 69%, study finds
- Alzheimer’s
- viagra
