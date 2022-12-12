Viagra lowers risk of Alzheimer's disease by 69%, study finds

Things are looking up for Alzheimer's researchers, who presented hard data in a recent issue of Nature that usage of Viagra, a drug that is commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction, is "significantly associated with a 69% reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease." The researchers also found that sildenafil (the generic name of Viagra) can increase neuron growth and decrease a protein called tau in brain cells, which is associated with Alzheimer's disease. However, more research is needed to determine if sildenafil can actually be used to treat Alzheimer's disease.