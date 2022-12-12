Over at r/CasualUK, Reddit user huskyboi72 posted this curious photo of a creepy creature that reportedly washed up on a UK beach. In the thread, the weird animal has been identified as a "baby Loch Ness Monster," a plesiosaurus, or a Lesser-spoted Dogfish. The most popular analysis of the photo is that it's the remnants of a ray that was likely caught at sea, had its wings cut off, and carcass dumped back into the water. I prefer to think of it as a baby Nessie as that's far less depressing, although still sad as it's dead.
What is this weird "baby Loch Ness Monster" washed up on a beach?
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Cryptozoology
- oceans
- Weird
Tiger Tail ice cream: more humane than it sounds
It seems like I can't go more than a day without stumbling across some odd Canadian culinary tradition. Everyone knows about poutine- but did you know that pouring maple syrup into fresh snowfall and allowing it to solidify is a popular wintertime treat? On that note, I recently stumbled across Tiger Tail Ice Cream. Don't… READ THE REST
Here are the weirdest animal behaviors discovered in 2022
It's surprising how little we actually know about the animal kingdom relative to the mysteries yet to be solved and secrets still to be revealed. From a "human-cockatoo arms race" to lemurs' habit of picking their noses with impressive depth, Scientific American presents "6 Weird and Wild Animal Behaviors Revealed in 2022." Here are two:… READ THE REST
Watch odd gentleman with a football for a head rob a convenience store
Police in Ponca City, Oklahoma are seeking this gentleman who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Sunday morning. It shouldn't be too hard to find him given his striking resemblance to a football. Above is surveillance video of the caper, complete with a bad action movie musical soundtrack. READ THE REST
This year, why not get them something they'll actually use?
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Every year, without fail, the internet puts out the most disappointing gift guides for the men in your life. Year after year of whiskey stones, golf-themed home decor, beer-related knick-knacks, and pretty much… READ THE REST
Here's your opportunity to score a Microsoft Surface 3 Tablet for $170
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Are visions of tablets "surfacing" in your dreams? Are you frustrated because you think that your dreams are where your "surface" will stay? Perhaps the lure of a top-rated tablet like the Microsoft… READ THE REST
Grab this fancy-shmancy Samsung Galaxy phone for just $165 for 48 hours only
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. So you need a new phone. At this point, most of us are over the hype around new phones. It's not 2012 anymore, we aren't reinventing the wheel here. If you get understandably… READ THE REST