What is this weird "baby Loch Ness Monster" washed up on a beach?

Over at r/CasualUK, Reddit user huskyboi72 posted this curious photo of a creepy creature that reportedly washed up on a UK beach. In the thread, the weird animal has been identified as a "baby Loch Ness Monster," a plesiosaurus, or a Lesser-spoted Dogfish. The most popular analysis of the photo is that it's the remnants of a ray that was likely caught at sea, had its wings cut off, and carcass dumped back into the water. I prefer to think of it as a baby Nessie as that's far less depressing, although still sad as it's dead.