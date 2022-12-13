At 50 years of age, my hips decided I should no longer drive a car

Honestly, my level of self-awareness is such that I should have noticed the hip pain I'd get in my legs from driving a decade ago. At age 50, however, I am finding that not only are marathon road trips a problem, but as an Angeleno, I can barely drive across town in our traffic anymore.

I am trying this set of exercises in addition to the other physical trauma (pilates and peloton) I subject myself to in the name of quality-of-life, with the hope of recovering a favored past-time of mine: driving my cars.

Matt Hsu's videos have been super helpful. I even have made some progress towards fixing my forward neck tilt from decades at the computer and staring at my phone.

Image: screen grab