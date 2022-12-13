It's the 50th anniversary of this classic Sesame Street scene, where Joey and Kermit sing the alphabet together, and hilarity ensues. Enjoy this sweetest walk down memory lane. Hard to believe this was 50 years ago.
Joey and Kermit sang the alphabet together 50 years ago
- COMMENTS
- 50th anniversary
- kermit the frog
- sesame street
The Sesame Street Gang's values
Sesame Street has always presented an alternative (accurate) understanding of social issues in the United States. This picture below of the cast highlights just how forward-looking, Star Trek-like, if you will, SS was and continues to be. It seems like values of diversity, equity, and dignity for all rubbed some conservatives the wrong way, most… READ THE REST
RIP Sesame Street's Bob McGrath (1932-2022)
Bob McGrath was a cast member on the pilot episode of Sesame Street in 1969 and remained a regular for 48 years. He died yesterday at the age of 90 from complications following a stroke. "Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations… READ THE REST
Happy Sesame Street Day!
November 10 is Sesame Street Day, which seems like a holiday we can all get behind! According to Days of the Year: Sesame Street Day was first established in 2009 to celebrate the fortieth anniversary of the show's original broadcast. While initiated in New York City, it should come as no great surprise that this… READ THE REST
This refurbished MacBook Pro is yours for an extra 20% off this holiday season
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's times like these when we can really show gratitude for friends, family, and the ability to step away from both to binge Netflix. Sure, you love the folks, but sometimes… READ THE REST
This portable scanner is like the Shazam of color, and it's $59 off now
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you've ever needed to determine a color — whether it be to paint your bedroom walls, complete an art piece, or what have you — you know it's easier said… READ THE REST
Get an extra 20% off this refurbished iPad mini during our Winter Savings Sale
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Winter is a season of giving, so it's also a season to access amazing deals. As part of our Winter Savings Sale, running for 72 hours from December 13 to 15, you… READ THE REST