Moderna's cancer vaccine shows incredible promise

Moderna's new cancer vaccine combined with an immunotherapy treatment from Merck shows great promise in preventing the recurrence of melanoma and dramatically reducing the risk of death due to the disease, according to just-released data. The vaccine is based on mRNA technology, the basis for the company's COVID-19 vaccines.

The combination of the vaccine with the "blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda cut the risk of skin cancer's recurrence or death by 44% compared with Keytruda alone in a mid-stage trial," Reuters reports.

From Reuters: