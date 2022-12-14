Give the gift of welding

Here's a hot idea of an Xmas gift for the maker on your list (or you): welding lessons. Hazard Factory in Seattle looks like a crazy fun (but safe) place to learn welding—and check out the flaming tetherball action! I like their style of "risk and artistic re-direction of technology." (See their "MAYHEM" pull down menu.) As Homer Simpson said: "I don't know the scientific explanation but fire makes it good!"

I see there are also lots welding schools and classes in San Francisco, Los Angeles and other cities—maybe there are some near you?