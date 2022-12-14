Watch a 16-year-old Björk (who would go on to rise to fame as lead singer of the Sugarcubes and as a solo artist/singer/songwriter/composer/actor) performing with one of her early projects, punk band Tappi Tíkarrass (which means "cork the bitch's ass" in Icelandic). This clip was filmed at the Melarokk concert, held at Melavelli in West Reykjavík on Saturday, August 28, 1982.
Watch teenage Björk performing live in 1982
