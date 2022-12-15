Check out this cool retro monitor for gamers and vintage computer enthusiasts

Phil is an old-school bOING bOING reader, and he's a collaborator on a very cool Kickstarter project for a retro-styled modular IPS display for old and new systems. As he describes it, it's "a modular, customizable display platform (with all old and new inputs) which wouldn't look out of place on a 40-year-old computer. It's the ultimate display that talks to ALL your old kit. And it will adapt to almost anything with the modules (or "pods"), which you can slot in the back. You can even put a whole computer in there if you want for an all-in-one luggable retro computer."

This video has a pretty in-depth look at the monitor: