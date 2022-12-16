Hollywood is supposed to be an industry designed to make movies, right? I have to double-check because lately, it feels like Hollywood is a Lovecraftian monster that renders you insane with only a single glance. If you're not careful, the cinematic output from Tinseltown will have you questioning your memory.

"I could have sworn they just rebooted Ghostbusters. There's another reboot? What? It got a sequel?"

"Wait, Henry Cavill just said he was back as Superman. Why is he gone again?"

"Top Gun is the king of the box office? You there, boy, what year is it?"

Even though it's easy to confuse Hollywood's nostalgia-based content with an ageless Eldritch terror, it's important to remember that it's really just a soulless industry created by humans. Don't beat yourself up; it's an easy mistake to make.

So when you see that they're making a sequel to 1968's Night of the Living Dead, you don't have to question your sanity by wondering if you only imagined that Dawn of the Dead and Day of the Dead already exist. You're not suffering from memory loss; Hollywood is.