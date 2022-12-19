Listen: Joe Biden and Cornpop vs. Death Grips and Jane's Addiction

Death Grips is a killer experimental hip hop band from Sacramento, California. Below is one of their classic cuts, "Beware" (2011), which samples Jane's Addiction's "Up the Beach" and opens with a creeptastic Charles Manson rant. A couple years ago, someone reimagined the song but replaced Manson with Joe Biden's incredible story about confronting Cornpop, a "bad dude" at the neighborhood pool. Death Grips is touring next year. Dates below.

"My heart began to beat again."

(Thanks, Lux Sparks-Pescovitz!)