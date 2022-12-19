The Van Halen and José Feliciano Christmas musical mashup that surprisingly works

Rusty Blazenhoff

YouTube mashup master Bill McClintock wants to wish you a merry Christmas from the bottom of his heart with "Ain't Talkin' 'bout Feliz Navidad" which, of course, is a combo of José Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad" and Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love." The new band name? José Van Haliano, naturally.