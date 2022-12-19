YouTube mashup master Bill McClintock wants to wish you a merry Christmas from the bottom of his heart with "Ain't Talkin' 'bout Feliz Navidad" which, of course, is a combo of José Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad" and Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love." The new band name? José Van Haliano, naturally.
The Van Halen and José Feliciano Christmas musical mashup that surprisingly works
