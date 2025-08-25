"STOP" is the latest musical offering from There I Ruined It

"STOP" is the latest musical offering (and I mean that, because these are true gifts!) from There I Ruined It, and, while There I Ruined It has created so many hilarious and brilliant mashups, I believe "STOP" is my favorite one yet. "STOP" consists of clips from dozens of songs that include the lyric "stop." And there are more than you might imagine, or at least there were way more than I realized — including from the Pixies, Britney Spears, Eminem, Radiohead, The Offspring, Bruno Mars, Billy Joel, Harry Styles, The Supremes, Vanilla Ice, Olivia Rodrigo, Simon and Garfunkel, Snoop Dogg, James Taylor, Roy Orbison, Sabrina Carpenter, Credence Clearwater Revival, Nine Inch Nails, Ozzy Osbourne, Justin Timberlake, Bowling for Soup, Buffalo Springfield, George Jones, Beyonce, Madonna, Spice Girls, Disturbed, George Straight, Bob Marley, and MC Hammer. Phew!

"STOP" then moves from clips of songs featuring the lyric "stop" to clips of songs that include the lyrics "don't stop," from Fleetwood Mac, Michael Jackson, Journey, Kesha, Queen, Pitbull, Rihanna, Smash Mouth, and Black Eyed Peas.

But "STOP" doesn't stop there (see what I did?)! The song then moves to clips from songs with the lyrics "can't stop" — from Elvis, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lady Gaga, Diddy, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Miley Cyrus, Merle Haggard, and Taylor Swift — before rounding out the ending with more clips of songs that feature "stop," from The Hollies, Macy Gray, Busta Rhymes, The Beatles, One Republic, The Rolling Stones, Johnny Cash, Drake, Slipknot, Frank Sinatra, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Lil' Kim, and Eminem.

I think I love "STOP" so much mainly because in this current timeline, pretty much every moment of the day — and especially when I'm tuning into the latest disastrous news from our current regime — all I want to do is yell STOP constantly. Plus, the creativity and patience it took to find all of those songs, pull the clips, and assemble them all into what is, perhaps surprisingly, a really catchy tune, is pretty impressive.

There I Ruined It is a musical project that formed, according to its website, "from the depths of musical boredom" during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Musician Dustin Ballard, the creator of There I Ruined It, has stated that the "simple goal" of the project is "ruining as many beloved songs as possible" before the whole thing is banned from the Internet. He goes on:

There I Ruined It has left a wake of confusion and disgust among those with musical taste, inexplicably earning millions of followers along the way.

On the project's YouTube and Instagram Ballard states, simply, "I lovingly destroy your favorite songs."

Hear more of Ballard's awesome musical creations on his Instagram or YouTube. And if you want to see There I Ruined It live, head to The State Fair of Texas, where he'll be playing three 45-minute sets (1 pm, 3 pm, and 5 pm) on Saturday, October 18 at the Bud Light Stage in Cottonbowl Plaza. Learn more here.

