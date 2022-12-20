In nick of time, garbage man spotted homeless person dumped into the truck compactor

Yesterday in Huntsville, Alabama, a garbage collector was raising a commercial dumpster to empty it into his truck's compactor when he happened to glance at one of his onboard camera displays. Fortunately, he noticed that an unhoused man had been asleep inside the dumpster when it was emptied. From WAFF:

According to Republic Waste, once the trash is in the truck, drivers then activate the trash compactor. If the driver had not been watching his camera the young man would have been crushed. The driver called his supervisor, Chuck Cantrell who then arrived and decided to go into his own pockets to provide for the young man. Cantrell purchased some warm clothes and boots and gave the young man a ride.

According to the report, the unhoused man is currently in a local shelter.