Homelessness up by 32% in two years

The number of people without homes rose 18.1 percent in 2024, say federal officials, following a 12 percent increase in 2023. The numbers are driven by the soaring price of housing and the high number of migrants, reports the Associated Press.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said federally required tallies taken across the country in January found that more than 770,000 people were counted as homeless — a number that misses some people and does not include those staying with friends or family because they do not have a place of their own. That increase comes on top of a 12% increase in 2023, which HUD blamed on soaring rents and the end of pandemic assistance. The 2023 increase also was driven by people experiencing homelessness for the first time. The numbers overall represent 23 of every 10,000 people in the U.S., with Black people being overrepresented among the homeless population.

