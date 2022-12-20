r/OutOfTheLoop brings the uninitiated up to speed

In the movie Amadeus, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart argues with Direktor Rosenberg, and kirks out after "Herr Direktor" declares that His Majesty has expressly forbidden ballet in operas, then ripped up the sheet music written for the Figaro's wedding dance scene in the third act. To get his revenge, Mozart has the performers dance without the planned accompanying music, leading the Emperor to ask in confusedly: "What is this? I don't understand. Is it modern?"

Had r/OutOfTheLoop existed in Mozart's time, the Emperor could have turned to it for a succent answer written and curated to bring the uninitiated up to speed. Self described as: "A subreddit to help you keep up to date with what's going on with reddit and other stuff.", r/OutOfTheLoop seeks to provide crowdsourced answers via perspectives on the modern world that literally exists outside one's filter bubble.