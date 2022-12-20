What the bucc is it with people having their cheek fat removed surgically?

Jennifer Sandlin
screen grab from Centennial Beauty TikTok

The holiday season may be full of cheer, but we're often the ones who end up stuffing ourselves. However, while some of us might regret a few extra servings, some are turning to more extreme measures to achieve a slimmer look, as content creator @centennialbeauty points out in this video.

Buccal fat removal isn't a new thing, but the number of procedures is on the rise, and while it can make your features more defined, it can also be dangerous, and is permanent. 

What we do with our bodies is, of course, our choice, but why not just keep the buccal and loosen the belt?

